BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “BJ's Restaurants posted positive earnings surprises in 5 of the last 7 quarters. The company is positive on driving growth given its prudent expansion plans along with various marketing, operational and technology-driven initiatives. The company has also been streamlining its menu to make ordering easier and thereby improve traffic. Meanwhile, the company’s Project Q initiatives have led to strong margins in the past few quarters and are likely to continue doing so. However, high costs may keep profits under pressure. Also, the company expects traffic and sales to remain soft in the near term given various social and political issues and weakening consumer confidence. It is thus planning to slow down its pace of unit openings to focus more on traffic and sales building initiatives. Moreover, the company’s shares have underperformed the Zacks categorized Retail-Restaurants industry year-to-date.”

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. restated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.38.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at 38.85 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $47.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.96.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $233.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 40,108 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,463,540.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lon Ledwith sold 7,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Invictus RG raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 27.3% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 120.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 45.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company’s restaurants are operated as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill and a BJ’s Grill restaurant. Its menu features deep-dish pizza, craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads and desserts, including its Pizookie dessert.

