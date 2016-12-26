Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. RBC Capital Markets upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a focus stock rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.08.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) opened at 9.32 on Wednesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.45 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR) Price Target Raised to C$13.00” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/birchcliff-energy-ltd-bir-price-target-raised-to-c13-00/1132715.html.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for and the development, production and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Its operations are concentrated within core area, the Peace River Arch, which is centered over 90 kilometers northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta, adjacent to the Alberta/British Columbia border.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.