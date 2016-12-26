Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) Position Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,878,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) traded up 0.47% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.43. 76,345 shares of the stock traded hands. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.03 and a 52 week high of $184.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $508.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP James R. Stark sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $222,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

