Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Stake Increased by BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd

BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,236 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 103.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 798.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 31.1% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) remained flat at $40.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,313,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.88.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm earned $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post $4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/bed-bath-beyond-inc-bbby-stake-increased-by-blackrock-japan-co-ltd/1133325.html.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Nomura set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.65.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is a retailer, which operates under the names Bed Bath & Beyond (BBB), Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! (collectively, CTS), Harmon or Harmon Face Values (collectively, Harmon), buybuy BABY (Baby) and World Market, Cost Plus World Market or Cost Plus (collectively, Cost Plus World Market).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.