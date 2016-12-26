BB&T Corp.’s (BBT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at FIG Partners

FIG Partners reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBT. FBR & Co set a $40.00 price target on BB&T Corp. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays PLC reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BB&T Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $42.00 price target on BB&T Corp. and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. increased their price target on BB&T Corp. from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded BB&T Corp. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Shares of BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) opened at 47.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. BB&T Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.08.

BB&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. BB&T Corp. had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm earned $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BB&T Corp. will post $2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BB&T Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other BB&T Corp. news, insider Cynthia B. Powell sold 9,012 shares of BB&T Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $380,396.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,265.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Faulkner sold 2,616 shares of BB&T Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $102,782.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,377.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in BB&T Corp. by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in BB&T Corp. by 10.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BB&T Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in BB&T Corp. by 12.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its position in BB&T Corp. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 158,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

