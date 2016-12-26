Barclays PLC Cuts General Mills Inc. (GIS) Price Target to $64.00

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. S&P Equity Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) opened at 62.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post $3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Barclays PLC Cuts General Mills Inc. (GIS) Price Target to $64.00” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/barclays-plc-cuts-general-mills-inc-gis-price-target-to-64-00/1132978.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 13.0% in the second quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.