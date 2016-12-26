Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in ScanSource Inc. (SCSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $32,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 7.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ScanSource by 73.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,211,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ScanSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ScanSource by 4.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) remained flat at $40.90 during trading on Monday. 56,434 shares of the company were exchanged. ScanSource Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business earned $932.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ScanSource Inc. will post $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,686.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Grainger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $32,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc is a wholesale distributor of specialty technology products. The Company and its subsidiaries provide distribution services for technology manufacturers and sells to resellers in the specialty technology markets, such as point-of-sale (POS) and barcode, physical security and three dimensional (3D) printing and communications.

