Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33,354,000 Stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (MLNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 771,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,662 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $33,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 58.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) remained flat at $41.30 on Monday. 188,733 shares of the stock traded hands. Mellanox Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies Ltd. will post $3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLNX. Jefferies Group cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Mellanox Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $65.00 price target on Mellanox Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $149,874.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $120,404.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells interconnect products and solutions primarily based on the InfiniBand and Ethernet standards. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of interconnect products segment.

