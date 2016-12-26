Bank of Montreal Can Sells 28,473 Shares of Genuine Parts Co. (GPC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) by 25.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,007,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,267,000 after buying an additional 385,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,907,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,888,000 after buying an additional 298,256 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 1,445,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,356,000 after buying an additional 60,269 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,013,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,641,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 708,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,717,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC) traded up 0.34% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.90. The company had a trading volume of 251,434 shares. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32. Genuine Parts Co. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $105.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company earned $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Co. will post $4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.91.

In other Genuine Parts news, Chairman Thomas Gallagher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.24 per share, for a total transaction of $267,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other.

