Bank of Montreal Can Has $8,052,000 Stake in SLM Corp. (SLM)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,077,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SLM Corp. were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Genesee Valley Trust Co. boosted its stake in SLM Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SLM Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in SLM Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in SLM Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SLM Corp. by 75.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM) remained flat at $11.02 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,175 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77. SLM Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.28.

SLM Corp. (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. SLM Corp. had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $223 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp. will post $0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. FBR & Co began coverage on shares of SLM Corp. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of SLM Corp. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM Corp. in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.29.

In other SLM Corp. news, Director Marianne M. Keler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,495.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SLM Corp.

SLM Corporation (Sallie Mae) is the nation’s saving, planning, and paying for college company. Sallie Mae offers products, which promote personal finance including private education loans, Upromise rewards, scholarship search, college financial planning tools, insurance, and online retail banking.

