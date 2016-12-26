Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0839 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NASDAQ:BBVA) opened at 6.76 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 44.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 18.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA during the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 631.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 76,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Jefferies Group lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. RBC Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays PLC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA is a diversified international financial company engaged in retail banking, asset management, private banking and wholesale banking. The Company operates through seven segments: Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, Turkey, Rest of Eurasia, Mexico, South America and United States.

