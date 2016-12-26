Ball Corp. (BLL) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ball Corp. were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Ball Corp. by 2.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ball Corp. by 17.2% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Corp. during the third quarter worth $123,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ball Corp. by 6.0% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Corp. during the third quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) traded down 0.30% on Monday, hitting $76.22. The stock had a trading volume of 366,224 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.02. Ball Corp. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $82.24.

Ball Corp. (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business earned $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Ball Corp. had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Corp. will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Ball Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Ball Corp. in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $91.00 price target on Ball Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Ball Corp. in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ball Corp. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ball Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Ball Corp. Company Profile

Ball Corporation (Ball) is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. The Company operates in four segments: metal beverage packaging, Americas and Asia; metal beverage packaging, Europe; metal food and household products packaging, and aerospace and technologies.

