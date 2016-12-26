Baker Hughes Inc. (BHI) Position Maintained by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC maintained its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Inc. (NYSE:BHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,600 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 1.1% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.2% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,304 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,469 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes Inc. (NYSE:BHI) traded down 1.04% during trading on Monday, reaching $64.93. 1,176,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Baker Hughes Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40. The stock’s market cap is $27.92 billion.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.29. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 30.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Inc. will post ($1.75) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHI shares. Howard Weil upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.96.

In related news, SVP Alan R. Crain, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.84 per share, with a total value of $5,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides industrial products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

