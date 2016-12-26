Baader Bank Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Metro Ag (MEO3)

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($36.46) price objective on Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Commerzbank AG set a €37.50 ($39.06) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on shares of Metro Ag and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.28 ($32.59).

Shares of Metro Ag (ETR:MEO3) opened at 27.088 on Tuesday. Metro Ag has a one year low of €19.97 and a one year high of €27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of €8.85 billion and a PE ratio of 14.778. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €25.85 and its 200-day moving average is €25.06.

Metro Ag Company Profile

Metro AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the self-service wholesale trade sector. The Company operates through three segments: METRO Cash & Carry, Media-Saturn and Real. The METRO Cash & Carry segment operates in the wholesale business for professional customers, such as hotels and restaurants, catering firms, independent retailers, service providers and public authorities, and comprises the brands METRO and MAKRO.

