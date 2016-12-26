B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James Financial Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTO. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on B2Gold Corp. from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Dundee Securities upgraded B2Gold Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.95.
Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) opened at 2.86 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.73 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.
B2Gold Corp. Company Profile
