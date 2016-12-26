Avril Palmer-Baunack Purchases 10,684 Shares of BCA Marketplace PLC (BCA) Stock

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) insider Avril Palmer-Baunack purchased 10,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,872.24 ($24,664.56).

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA) opened at 185.134384 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.44 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.98. BCA Marketplace PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 154.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 205.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCA shares. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.73) price target on shares of BCA Marketplace PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.73) price target on shares of BCA Marketplace PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BCA Marketplace PLC from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

BCA Marketplace PLC Company Profile

BCA Marketplace plc, formerly Haversham Holdings plc, owns and operates the United Kingdom and Europe’s used-vehicle marketplace. The Company provides vehicle buying services, We Buy Any Car. Its segments include Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying and Other. The Company operates through three divisions: UK Vehicle Remarketing, International Vehicle Remarketing and Vehicle Buying.

