Avista Corp. (AVA) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Avista Corp. were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Avista Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Avista Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Avista Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in Avista Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Avista Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA) traded up 0.56% on Monday, reaching $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 236,468 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.35. Avista Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68.

Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Avista Corp. had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Avista Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avista Corp. will post $2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Avista Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/avista-corp-ava-position-increased-by-sei-investments-co/1133451.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Avista Corp. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital boosted their target price on Avista Corp. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corporation is an electric and natural gas utility with certain other business ventures. The Company operates through two business segments: Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P). Avista Utilities segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity, and distributes natural gas serving electric and natural gas customers in eastern Washington and northern Idaho and natural gas customers in parts of Oregon.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.