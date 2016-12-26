Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO) Receives GBX 450.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 450.69 ($5.59).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities Ltd boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group PLC from GBX 495 ($6.14) to GBX 515 ($6.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.71) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 456 ($5.66) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.52) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.84) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group PLC in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, insider Sean Glithero sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($4.95), for a total value of £2,394,000 ($2,971,329.28).

Shares of Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) opened at 404.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 392.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 384.13. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.00 billion. Auto Trader Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 307.80 and a 52 week high of GBX 445.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group PLC’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Auto Trader Group PLC Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

