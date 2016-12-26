Atwood Oceanics Inc. (ATW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Atwood Oceanics Inc. (NYSE:ATW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Jefferies Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s current price.

ATW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Atwood Oceanics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. RBC Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their target price on shares of Atwood Oceanics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Atwood Oceanics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atwood Oceanics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) opened at 13.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $860.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.27. Atwood Oceanics has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 81.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in Atwood Oceanics during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 173.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 36,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atwood Oceanics by 624.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 706,971 shares during the last quarter.

About Atwood Oceanics

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

