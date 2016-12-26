Atlantic Coast Financial Corp. (ACFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ACFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation, formerly known as Atlantic Coast Federal Corporation, operates as a savings bank through its subsidiary Atlantic Coast Bank, a federally chartered and insured savings bank serving northeastern Florida and southeastern Georgia markets. The products offered by the bank includes checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposit accounts, time deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, family residential first and second mortgage loans, home-equity loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and residential construction loans, land and multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, and automobile and other consumer loans. Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is based in Waycross, Georgia. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACFC. FBR & Co boosted their price objective on Atlantic Coast Financial Corp. from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised Atlantic Coast Financial Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Atlantic Coast Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ACFC) opened at 7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. Atlantic Coast Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $109.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp. by 65.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 538,908 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp. by 110.2% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 904,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 474,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 303,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coast Financial Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $598,000. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Atlantic Coast Bank (the Bank), a federally chartered and insured stock savings bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the OCC), serves the Northeast Florida, Central Florida and Southeast Georgia markets.

