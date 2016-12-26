Asset Advisors Corp Sells 2,210 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)

Asset Advisors Corp decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. CVS Health Corporation accounts for approximately 1.2% of Asset Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Advisors Corp’s holdings in CVS Health Corporation were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CVS Health Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $438,948,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 1,125.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,516,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,220,000 after buying an additional 1,393,009 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 3,532,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,211,000 after buying an additional 1,353,000 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $67,918,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,707,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $737,919,000 after buying an additional 682,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) traded up 0.44% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,878 shares. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day moving average is $88.90. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.67.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. CVS Health Corporation had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business earned $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. CVS Health Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post $5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CVS Health Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Asset Advisors Corp Sells 2,210 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS)” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/asset-advisors-corp-sells-2210-shares-of-cvs-health-corporation-cvs/1133380.html.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CVS Health Corporation from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. Vetr upgraded CVS Health Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.36 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

About CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries (CVS Health), is a pharmacy company. The Company operates through three business segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail/LTC and Corporate. The Company offers a range of products and services, such as advising patients on their medications at its CVS Pharmacy locations, introducing programs to help control costs for its clients at CVS Caremark, how care is delivered to its patients with conditions through CVS Specialty, pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.