Artilium plc (ARTA) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Artilium plc (LON:ARTA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of Artilium plc (LON:ARTA) opened at 7.00 on Friday. Artilium plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4.90 and a 12 month high of GBX 7.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.02. The firm’s market cap is GBX 20.85 million.

Artilium plc Company Profile

Artilium plc (Artilium) operates in the business to business communications sector delivering software solutions. The Company’s ARTA Mobile Applications Platform enables network operators to open networks to third party developers and launch new services which feature elements from the telecoms and Web environments.

