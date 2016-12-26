Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Position Raised by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 208,455 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 379,029 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 39,890 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 117.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 43.5% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 414,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 125,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $613,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) remained flat at $32.90 during midday trading on Monday. 4,028,103 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $33.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials Inc. will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. set a $37.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.48.

In other news, insider Gary E. Dickerson sold 229,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $6,831,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $152,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc (Applied) provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display, solar photovoltaic (PV) and related industries across the world. The Company operates in four segments: Silicon Systems, Applied Global Services, Display, and Energy and Environmental Solutions.

