Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apogee delivered strong top and bottom-line growth in fiscal third-quarter 2017, on the back of its architectural businesses. However, both fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Apogee raised its earnings per share outlook for fiscal 2017 to $2.85–$2.95 backed by solid execution of strategies to improve operational performance, productivity and project selection. The revenue growth guidance was maintained at 10% for fiscal 2017. The Sotawall acquisition is a strategic fit for Apogee as it aids its strategy to grow its business through geographic expansion and new products. Focus on productivity improvement, cost control and improvements in volume, mix, project margins and operating leverage will sustain margin expansion. The company has a positive record of earnings surprises in the past few quarters. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the Zacks categorized industry, year to date.”

Separately, DA Davidson set a $56.00 target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) opened at 53.78 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm earned $274.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post $2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 40.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 192,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 21.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Croft Leominster Inc. boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 52.9% in the third quarter. Croft Leominster Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

