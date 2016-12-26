Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) Stake Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) by 76.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev SA were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA by 18.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA during the second quarter worth about $141,000.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) traded up 0.65% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,663 shares. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 billion and a PE ratio of 55.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62. Anheuser Busch Inbev SA has a 1-year low of $98.28 and a 1-year high of $136.08.

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev SA will post $3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $1.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Investec cut Anheuser Busch Inbev SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev SA in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.18.

Anheuser Busch Inbev SA Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (AB InBev) is a global brewer. The Company has a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company operates through seven segments: North America, Mexico, Latin America North, Latin America South, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

