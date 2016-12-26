Analysts Set Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) Target Price at $129.22

Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.22.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America Corp. lowered Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider David J. Grayson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $251,317.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,621.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) opened at 125.59 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $78.83 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The business earned $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) Target Price at $129.22” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/analysts-set-vulcan-materials-co-vmc-target-price-at-129-22/1132721.html.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a producer of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company has four segments organized around its principal product lines: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Company operates approximately 344 aggregates facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.