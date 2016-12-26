Analysts Set Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Target Price at $30.46

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lowered shares of Sally Beauty Holdings to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) opened at 26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. Sally Beauty Holdings has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $32.93.

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $976.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.05 million. Sally Beauty Holdings had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 37.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after buying an additional 329,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,514,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,537,000 after buying an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty Holdings

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc (Sally Beauty) is a retailer and distributor of beauty supplies. The Company operates in North America, South America and Europe. Sally Beauty operates through two business segments namely Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty provides its customers with a variety of third-party branded beauty supplies, including hair color products, hair care products, styling appliances, brushes, nail care products, ethnic products and beauty items.

