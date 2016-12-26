Analysts Set Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Price Target at $10.00

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Hieger sold 10,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $98,429.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 5.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Freshpet by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Freshpet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl Domino Inc raised its stake in Freshpet by 33.3% in the third quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) opened at 10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The stock’s market capitalization is $321.18 million. Freshpet has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $11.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company offers products consisting of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

