Analysts Expect Graham Corp. (GHM) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Graham Corp. (NYSE:GHM) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Graham Corp. an industry rank of 89 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Graham Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Graham Corp. news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $160,811.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,909.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard T. Mazurkiewicz sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,049.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Graham Corp. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 312,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham Corp. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Graham Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graham Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Graham Corp. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. (NYSE:GHM) traded down 0.18% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. 11,463 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. Graham Corp. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Graham Corp. (NYSE:GHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Graham Corp. had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Graham Corp. will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Graham Corp.’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Graham Corp. Company Profile

Graham Corporation designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the energy, defense and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Company designs and manufactures custom-engineered ejectors, vacuum pumping systems, surface condensers and vacuum systems. It is a nuclear code accredited fabrication and specialty machining company.

