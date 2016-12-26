AmTrust Financial Services Inc. (AFSI) Director Abraham Gulkowitz Sells 15,126 Shares of Stock

AmTrust Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) Director Abraham Gulkowitz sold 15,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $418,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AmTrust Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:AFSI) opened at 27.69 on Monday. AmTrust Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. AmTrust Financial Services had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.81%. AmTrust Financial Services’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AmTrust Financial Services Inc. will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AmTrust Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “AmTrust Financial Services Inc. (AFSI) Director Abraham Gulkowitz Sells 15,126 Shares of Stock” was first published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/amtrust-financial-services-inc-afsi-director-abraham-gulkowitz-sells-15126-shares-of-stock/1133107.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AmTrust Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 5,599.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 1,374,440 shares during the last quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 34.7% in the second quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,950,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,280,000 after buying an additional 760,658 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 256.5% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 833,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after buying an additional 383,421 shares during the last quarter. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmTrust Financial Services

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

Receive News & Ratings for AmTrust Financial Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmTrust Financial Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.