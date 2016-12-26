Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Position in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $45,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 56.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 370.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,379.5% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) traded up 0.62% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.65. The company had a trading volume of 736,191 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.81. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.72 and a 1-year high of $136.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day moving average of $127.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business earned $804.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.05 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post $5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, December 8th. RBC Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.09.

In related news, insider Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $400,051.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Thomas Hough bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.85 per share, with a total value of $247,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,571.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc is a provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Personal Solutions. USIS provides consumer and commercial information solutions to businesses in the United States, including online information, decisioning technology solutions, fraud and identity management services, portfolio management services, mortgage reporting and financial marketing services.

