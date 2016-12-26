American Software Inc. (AMSWA) Insider Sells $256,671.00 in Stock

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) insider James C. Edenfield sold 23,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $256,671.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James C. Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, James C. Edenfield sold 14,934 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $162,183.24.

On Thursday, December 15th, James C. Edenfield sold 15,966 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $172,113.48.

Shares of American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) opened at 10.69 on Monday. American Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $312.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,227,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,309,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Software by 6.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of American Software in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About American Software

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

