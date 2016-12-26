American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,212,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,678,000 after buying an additional 625,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,630,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,425,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,228,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,671,000 after buying an additional 203,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,104,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,673,000 after buying an additional 118,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 172.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,383,000 after buying an additional 1,934,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) traded up 0.27% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.48. The company had a trading volume of 587,546 shares. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.24. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.05 and a 52-week high of $150.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals Inc. will post $6.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 119.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Argus upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

