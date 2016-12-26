American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in American Capital Agency Corp. were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 65,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 3.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Capital Agency Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) remained flat at $18.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,555,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.00. American Capital Agency Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.97. American Capital Agency Corp. had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Capital Agency Corp. will post $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 16 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. American Capital Agency Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 469.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.53 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America Corp. cut shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of American Capital Agency Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Capital Agency Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily invests on a leveraged basis in agency mortgage-backed securities (agency MBS). The Company’s investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

