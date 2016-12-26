American Campus Communities Inc. (ACC) Position Increased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,962 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 8.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 58,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 25,664.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period.

American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) traded up 0.12% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 313,245 shares. American Campus Communities Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business earned $196.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.69 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Campus Communities Inc. will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 204.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACC. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised American Campus Communities to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 price target on American Campus Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp. began coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

In related news, insider William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 12,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $621,814.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,623,556.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Beese sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $41,473.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

