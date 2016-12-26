AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Receives Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their buy rating on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in a report issued on Friday morning.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark Co. increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $41.09 to $42.72 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment Holdings presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) opened at 35.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $779.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.56 million. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 3.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

