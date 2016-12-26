Ambev SA (ABEV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev SA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev SA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.80 target price on shares of Ambev SA in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Ambev SA in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev SA presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.16.

Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) opened at 4.86 on Friday. Ambev SA has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Ambev SA’s previous dividend of $0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ambev SA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Ambev SA by 6.2% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ambev SA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ambev SA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 588,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Ambev SA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 142,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada.

