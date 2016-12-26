Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC

Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bridgewater Wealth & Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quotient Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 47.3% in the second quarter. Quotient Investors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 83,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,864,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) remained flat at $807.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 765,537 shares. The company has a market cap of $556.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $672.66 and a 12 month high of $839.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $791.62 and its 200 day moving average is $780.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Bank of America Corp. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $880.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.88.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

