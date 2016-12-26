Allstate Corp. (ALL) Director Sells $590,480.00 in Stock

Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $590,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,059.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) opened at 74.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19. Allstate Corp. has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.96.
Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Allstate Corp. had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm earned $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Allstate Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp. will post $4.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Allstate Corp.’s payout ratio is 35.68%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Allstate Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Allstate Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Allstate Corp. in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $73.00 target price on shares of Allstate Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Allstate Corp. in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Allstate Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allstate Corp. by 17.0% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Allstate Corp. by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Allstate Corp. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Allstate Corp. Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries (collectively, Allstate) are engaged in the property-liability insurance and life insurance business.
