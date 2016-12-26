Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.30.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on Alliant Energy Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 293,213 shares. Alliant Energy Corp. has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $40.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company earned $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Alliant Energy Corp. had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corp. will post $1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah B. Dunie purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corp. by 224.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corp. by 67.7% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corp. during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corp. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corp. by 97.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy Corp.

Alliant Energy Corporation (Alliant Energy) is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company provides regulated electric and natural gas services in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Company’s business segments are Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL).

