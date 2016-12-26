Albert D Mason Inc. Boosts Position in DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DPM)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DPM) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream Partners, were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DPM. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream Partners, by 2.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 3,113,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,384,000 after buying an additional 83,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream Partners, during the second quarter valued at $225,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in DCP Midstream Partners, by 8.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 961,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after buying an additional 74,290 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream Partners, by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 117,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream Partners, during the second quarter valued at $2,356,000.

Shares of DCP Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:DPM) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.82. 174,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. DCP Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.44.

DPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream Partners, in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wunderlich upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream Partners, from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of DCP Midstream Partners, in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream Partners, currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

DCP Midstream Partners, Company Profile

DCP Midstream Partners, LP is a limited partnership. The Company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Services, NGL Logistics and Wholesale Propane Logistics. Its Natural Gas Services segment consists of a geographically diverse complement of assets and ownership interests that provide a range of wellhead to market services for its producer customer, which include gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting and storing natural gas, and fractionating NGLs.

