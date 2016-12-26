Alan Symmons Purchases 8,333 Shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) Stock

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) VP Alan Symmons acquired 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, with a total value of $10,082.93. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,213.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) opened at 1.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of -0.42. LightPath Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies Inc. will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/alan-symmons-purchases-8333-shares-of-lightpath-technologies-inc-lpth-stock/1133021.html.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.29% of LightPath Technologies worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.