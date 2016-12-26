Akzo Nobel (NASDAQ:AKZOY) has received an average broker rating score of 3.33 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation, one has given a sell recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Akzo Nobel’s rating score has declined by 11% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.53 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akzo Nobel an industry rank of 97 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC began coverage on Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Akzo Nobel (NASDAQ:AKZOY) remained flat at $20.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. 78,530 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $15592.20 billion and a PE ratio of 13.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.70. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/akzo-nobel-akzoy-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts/1133223.html.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. is a paints and coatings company, and a producer of specialty chemicals. The Company operates in business areas, such as include Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings, Specialty Chemicals, and Corporate and other. Its Decorative Paints segment supplies a range of products, including paints, lacquers and varnishes.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.