Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Brean Capital began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) opened at 10.60 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The firm’s market capitalization is $193.98 million.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post ($2.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 234,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,507,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,641,000 after buying an additional 98,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,085,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 67,246 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 893,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 775,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor (HIF) biology, and the commercialization of these products for patients with serious medical needs. The Company’s segment is the business of developing and commercializing proprietary therapeutics based on HIF biology.

