Agilent Technologies’ (A) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott restated their buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp. set a $51.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) opened at 46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $48.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other news, insider Mark Doak sold 3,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $182,574.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 4,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $213,138.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 41,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

