AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Cos. (LOW)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,781 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Cos. were worth $47,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Cos. by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Cos. during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Cos. by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Cos. by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Cos. by 966.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,768 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. Lowe’s Cos. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $83.65.

Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 billion. Lowe’s Cos. had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Cos. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lowe’s Cos.’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Group lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Cos. to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Lowe’s Cos. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Cos. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered shares of Lowe’s Cos. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Lowe’s Cos. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

In other Lowe’s Cos. news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of Lowe’s Cos. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $183,386.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marshall A. Croom sold 6,300 shares of Lowe’s Cos. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $450,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos. Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

