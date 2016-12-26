Advisor Group Inc. Has $6,464,000 Stake in MasterCard Inc. (MA)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in MasterCard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in MasterCard were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCard during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Lowe fs LLC boosted its position in shares of MasterCard by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lowe fs LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterCard during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasterCard by 11.0% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCard during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterCard Inc. (NYSE:MA) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.71. 1,610,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.20. MasterCard Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.52 and a 52 week high of $108.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.79.

MasterCard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. MasterCard had a return on equity of 69.11% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MasterCard Inc. will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from MasterCard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MasterCard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of MasterCard in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Vetr cut shares of MasterCard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.86 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MasterCard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of MasterCard in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In other MasterCard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $258,916.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,687 shares in the company, valued at $585,704.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Cairns sold 26,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $2,710,667.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

MasterCard Company Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world. The Company operates through payment solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by a range of payment solutions and services using various brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

