AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (APFH) Receives $28.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:APFH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvancePierre Foods Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter worth about $372,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings during the third quarter worth about $655,000.

Shares of AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) opened at 29.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings (NASDAQ:APFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business earned $393.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.23 million. AdvancePierre Foods Holdings’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AdvancePierre Foods Holdings will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

About AdvancePierre Foods Holdings

AdvancePierre Foods Holdings, Inc, formerly Pierre Foods Holding Corporation, is a producer and distributor of sandwiches, sandwich components, and other entrees and snacks. The Company operates through segments, including Foodservice, which sells its products to national and regional distributors; Retail, which supplies its products to national and regional grocery chains, major warehouse club stores, mass retailers and dollar stores; Convenience, which sells its products to national and regional convenience chains and vending providers, and Industrial, which includes sales to other food producers under short-term co-manufacturing agreements.

