Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (AVO) Given Speculative Buy Rating at Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO) opened at 64.98 on Friday. Advanced Oncotherapy PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 47.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 217.25. The company’s market cap is GBX 36.87 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 73.00 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.26.

In other news, insider Enrico Cipro Vanni acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £13,750 ($17,065.91).

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC Company Profile

Advanced Oncotherapy Plc is focused on providing radiotherapy systems for cancer treatment through the use of a proton therapy technology. The Company is engaged in development and then building of the Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology (LIGHT) proton beam cancer therapy device and management of healthcare related property.

