Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Micro is one of the largest producers of microprocessors, GPUs and chipsets in the world. The company's improving position in key markets driven by the introduction of several APUs and GPUs is positive. Moreover, if the rumored deal with Intel materializes it will help AMD to gain more traction in the GPU space and close in the market share gap with NVIDIA. Meanwhile, AMD along with Alienware partnered with Fox and New Regency to launch virtual reality (VR) in Assassin's Creed Movie, in which the Radeon technology was used. We note that the technology continues to gain traction, which is positive for the company's topline growth. Moreover, shares have also outperformed the broader market on a year-to-date basis. Notably, estimates have been going up ahead of the comapny's Q4 earnings release. However, increased costs related to product introductions are likely to impact the company’s near-term profitability.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Vetr downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and set a $6.54 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Co. reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. reiterated an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) opened at 11.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The stock’s market cap is $10.73 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post ($0.15) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-2/1132856.html.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $226,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 400,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,787.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $1,066,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 725,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,744.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 639.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 16,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $116,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $127,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as a standalone central processing unit (CPU) or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for the consumer, commercial and professional graphics markets, and server and embedded CPUs, GPUs and APUs, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.